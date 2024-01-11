Compton shooting: At least 5 shot, suspect on the run

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating after multiple people were shot Thursday evening in Compton.

Deputies responded to the area of W. Cypress St. and S. Acacia Ave. around 3:30 p.m. and located multiple victims. Originally, officials had said eight people were hit, however, investigators later confirmed five people were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect fled the scene, and no description was immediately available.

Neighbors in the area say they heard multiple rounds of gunfire, adding that this is the third time this has happened in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Witnesses tell FOX 11 that it was a drive-by shooting.

The details surrounding the motive of the shooting remain unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates