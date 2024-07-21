Fast-moving Riverside County wildfire forces evacuations
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A wildfire burning in Riverside County has triggered evacuations for some residents Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street, within the Alessandro Heights neighborhood, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
SkyFOX images over the area show the fire - which has burned 500 acres so far and is 0% contained - dangerously close to a home on the hillside.
According to Cal Fire, four homes have been damaged or destroyed; no injuries have been reported.
An evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:
- RVC-1053
- RVC-1054
- RVC-1055
- RVC-1270
- RVC-1168
- RVC-0969
- RVC-0968
- North of Farley Avenue
- South of Cajalco Road
- East of Verdino Circle and Cajalco Road
- West of Cajalco Road
An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:
- RVC-1169
- RVC-1167
- RVC-1054
- RVC-1055
- RVC-0969
- RVC-1162
- RVC-1163
- RVC-1164
- RVC-1165
- RVC-1166
- RVC-1264
- RVC-1268
- North of Dawson Canyon Road
- South of Cajalco Road and Dawson Canyon Road
- East of Dawson Canyon Road and Foster Road
- West of Lake Mathew’s
To see a map of the evacuation zone, tap or click here.
An evacuation center has been opened at the Orange Terrace Community Center.
The fire comes during an extended heat wave that forecasters warned would bring elevated critical fire weather conditions over the valleys, mountains, and deserts through Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.