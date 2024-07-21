Fast-moving Riverside County wildfire forces evacuations

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A wildfire burning in Riverside County has triggered evacuations for some residents Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street, within the Alessandro Heights neighborhood, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

SkyFOX images over the area show the fire - which has burned 500 acres so far and is 0% contained - dangerously close to a home on the hillside.

According to Cal Fire, four homes have been damaged or destroyed; no injuries have been reported.

An evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:

RVC-1053

RVC-1054

RVC-1055

RVC-1270

RVC-1168

RVC-0969

RVC-0968

North of Farley Avenue

South of Cajalco Road

East of Verdino Circle and Cajalco Road

West of Cajalco Road

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

RVC-1169

RVC-1167

RVC-1054

RVC-1055

RVC-0969

RVC-1162

RVC-1163

RVC-1164

RVC-1165

RVC-1166

RVC-1264

RVC-1268

North of Dawson Canyon Road

South of Cajalco Road and Dawson Canyon Road

East of Dawson Canyon Road and Foster Road

West of Lake Mathew’s

To see a map of the evacuation zone, tap or click here.

An evacuation center has been opened at the Orange Terrace Community Center.

The fire comes during an extended heat wave that forecasters warned would bring elevated critical fire weather conditions over the valleys, mountains, and deserts through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.