ArroyoFest to shut down section of 110 Freeway to cars Sunday

The Arroyo Seco Parkway between Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicle traffic for four hours Sunday to make way for the 626 Golden Streets ArroyoFest, which will turn the heavily traveled freeway into a pedestrian and recreational corridor.

The festival mirrors the concept of the occasional CicLAvia events that close off various roadways around the Southland to allow pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and others to explore the routes and neighborhood businesses.

It also comes 20 years after the first Arroyo Fest was held on June 15, 2003. That event was organized by staffers at Occidental College in an effort to bring together residents from the various communities that are connected by the area's oldest freeway, while also touting outdoor activity to boost public health and promote a clean environment.

Sunday's event is planned with the same goal, organized by Metro's Open Streets program in conjunction with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, ActiveSGV and the cities of South Pasadena, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, the parkway will be closed on a roughly six- to seven-mile stretch from the Lincoln Heights area to Pasadena, and stretching onto Mission Street in South Pasadena to link the route with the Metro A Line's South Pasadena Station.

A host of elected officials and community leaders will gather on Mission Street at 6:40 a.m. for an official opening ceremony. State Sen. Anthony Portantino, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and county Supervisor Kathryn Barger are among those scheduled to attend.

After the ceremony, a 10K run will be held along the closed stretch of freeway, with organizers expecting as many as 4,000 participants. Then, until 11 a.m., the closed parkway will be open to all but motor vehicles. The southbound freeway lanes will be reserved for pedestrians -- walkers, runners and wheelchair users -- while the northbound lanes will be for those on wheels, such as bikes, skateboards, skates and scooters.

Activity hubs will be located in Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and on Mission Street in South Pasadena. Each will feature displays from community groups, music and other activities.

The hub at Highland Park will host a Lummis Day Festival that will continue until 3 p.m., while the South Pasadena Hub will stay open until 2 p.m., featuring various activities and an "e-bike" demonstration zone.

"ActiveSGV and SGVCOG are excited to bring this wonderful community event back after 20 years so a whole new generation can explore the historic parkway like only once before," ActiveSGV Special Programs Director Wes Reutimann said in a statement.

With the closure, motorists will have to find alternate routes through the area. Caltrans officials said the freeway closure will actually begin as early as 2 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Sunday, allowing time for setup and dismantling of amenities after the official event ends. All on- and off- ramps will also be closed in the area.

Organizers and Caltrans urged people planning to attend the event to use public transit, specifically the A Line train, which has multiple stops along the route, including Lincoln Heights, Heritage Square, Southwest Museum and South Pasadena.