Missing California couple last seen at home that doubles as nudist resort

A California couple remains missing after they were last seen at their home that doubles as a nudist resort.

Earlier in the week, the Redlands Police Department notified the public regardiant the disappearance of Stephanie and Daniel Menard, who were last seen at the Olive Dell Nudist Ranch.

On Thursday, authorities say they identified a person of interest and authorities – with the SWAT team at the scene – used a battering ram to break into the said person of interest's home in the 26000 block of Kiessel Road near Colton.

The person of interest, not explicitly labeled a suspect, was not identified by the Redlands Police Department on Thursday. By the end of the night, police had completely destroyed the person of interest's home.

Earlier in the week, police said the missing couple's car was found unlocked with the keys inside, down the road from their home the same day they were reported missing. Stephanie Mednard's purse and her husband's cell phone were both found inside the home during investigations earlier in the week.

Anyone with information on the couple, or the unidentified person of interest, is asked to call 909-798-7681.