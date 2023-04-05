Armenian International Medical Fund gives the gift of hearing

Over the past 20 years, the Armenian International Medical Fund (AIM Fund) has been changing the lives of children and young adults—giving them the gift of hearing.

The AIM Fund was founded in 2003 by Dr. Salpy Akaragian and the team is now preparing for the upcoming 25th medical mission.

Jacklin Boyadjian, the Vice-President of the non-profit organization, joined about 15 years ago. She says her love for non-profit work immediately drew her to this organization.



"You're not only changing that child's life, but you're changing the family’s life," she said.



It is reported that every year, between 30 and 40 children in Armenia are born with Stage 4 deafness and need surgical intervention. The AIM Fund plans two medical missions every year to give children and young adults the gift of hearing.

In 2022, 25 children and young adults received a cochlear implant—a record number since the AIM Fund first began doing surgeries in 2004.



"Overall since the foundation was formed we have surgically implanted over 180 children and young adults," said Boyadjian.



The man doing all these surgeries and dedicating his time and skills to the great cause is the AIM Fund’s co-founder, Dr. Akira Ishiyama. Without him, those 180 individuals would be living very different lives.



Dr. Ihiyama balances the missions, along with his usual surgical duties in Los Angeles, and is. also a professor at the David Griffin Medical School at UCLA.

"So, that's unheard of for someone to go to a country that they're not even from and to operate on these children and to change lives," said Boyadjian.



"I really feel very privileged to be able to be part of this program because I'm so happy and grateful that I was given the opportunity to work with the beautiful people there," Dr. Akira Ishiyama, otolaryngologist, and co-founder of the AIM Fund.



"He really has just a golden heart. It's the best way to describe him-- very humble. He never brags about the work that he does, and you know, he says that 'I didn't do anything. I played a very small role. It's the supporters, it's the donors. It's because they're donating,'" said Boyadjian.



Throughout the year, the nonprofit raises funds to purchase cochlear implants – which are extremely expensive. However, they’re able to get them at a reduced rate – sometimes for as low as $16,000.



"What makes this nonprofit so special is that it's all volunteer driven. No one gets paid. Every single penny that is raised goes towards the purchase of a cochlear implant," Boyadjian explained.



Dr. Ishiyama says timing is of the utmost importance, along with an accurate diagnosis, early detection and intervention.



"We lose the ability by the time you are three and a half. If you have a child who has a limited window to develop the language, that's more important than anything. One of the things I did not want to do was to physically simply go out there and do the surgery and just turn around and come back. When it comes to working with children born with deafness, surgery is only a small part of the process," said Ishiyama.

On April 2, the AIM Fund found held a celebration and fundraiser. It was a success, and $150,000 was raised during the event. Now, an estimated 20 children will undergo surgery during the upcoming medical mission.



"I feel like in life, we take things for granted…we're born with our senses and a lot of people are not, and I feel that those of us who are blessed and so fortunate, it is our duty to help out others who are deprived of that," said Boyadjian.

