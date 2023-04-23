Armenian Genocide commemoration in Montebello

The United Armenian Council of Los Angeles for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide organized a public gathering at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello on Saturday, April 22.

April 24, 2023 marks the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, where 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire.

The monument at Bicknell Park was opened in 1968.

Montebello is home to the oldest Armenian community in Southern California.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian spoke at the event and warned that the campaign to erase Armenians off the map continues today.

"With the clear echos of the Armenian Genocide still resonating as areas are joyfully celebrating the murder and the mayhem they are committing, the torture they are committing, against civilians, today…" said Krekorian.

Krekorian was referring to the ongoing attacks and blockade in Artsakh since December 2022 by neighboring Azerbaijan.

U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, Congressman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, California State Senators Bob Archuleta and Anthony Portantino were present and spoke—along with former Assembly member Adrin Nazarian, CA State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, SEIU Local 721 President David Green.

SUGGESTED:

Former city of Los Angeles attorney Mike Feuer, who is a candidate for Congressional District 30—LAUSD Board Member Scott Schmerelson—Glendale Unified School Board member Nayiri Nahabedian— former Sierra Madre Council Member John Harabedian, who is candidate for State Senate District 25— Maria Ponce, staff assistant to Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis were in attendance.

The keynote speech was given by distinguished international attorney Karnig Kerkonian who traveled from Chicago to participate.

Good Day LA anchor Araksya Karapetyan served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

LAUSD schools are closed on April 24.