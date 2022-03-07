2 suspects sought in Studio City home invasion

article

Police sought two suspects wanted for committing an armed home-invasion robbery in Studio City in broad daylight on Monday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crime was reported in the 4200 block of Babcock Avenue, located near the intersection of Whitsett Ave. and Valley Spring Lane around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the men fled in a silver BMW 5 Series sedan. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available. A handgun was used in the crime, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CNS contributed to this report.

