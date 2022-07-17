Armed robbery reported at Arcadia 7-Eleven

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Arcadia overnight.

It happened just before midnight in the area near 200 E. Live Oak Avenue.

The clerk told police the suspect walked in with a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied and gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash from the register. The suspect then left the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a man 5'6", wearing a green jacket, green hat, black gloves, blue mask, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.