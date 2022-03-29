Suspects on the run after armed robbery in Lake Balboa

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Lake Balboa overnight.

According to police, three armed men wearing masks robbed two to three victims in an alley near 6805 Louise Avenue. The getaway car is described as a Lexus.

A purse and three phones were stolen, police said.

It's unclear at this time if the victims were followed home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

