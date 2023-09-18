Ariana Grande files for divorce from Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande made her split from husband Dalton Gomez official Monday, filing for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple, who have been married for about two years, have been separated for months. According to TMZ, Grande's lawyer cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

Grande has been publicly dating actor/singer Ethan Slater, who is starring alongside Grande in the film version of the musical "Wicked."

Slater filed for divorce from his wife in July.

According to TMZ, which first reported on Grande's divorce filing, Gomez quickly filed dissolution court papers of his own. The website reported that the divorce is expected to be amicable, and the pair had a signed prenuptial agreement.

The court papers indicate that Grande, 30, and Dalton, 28, separated on Feb. 20, TMZ reported.