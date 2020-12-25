Archdiocese holds scaled-down Christmas Mass at LA Cathedral

Both the Christmas Day and Christmas Eve Masses looked a little different this year, as churches across the country followed social distancing guidelines.

While the 2020 calendar year was challenging for everyone across the globe, the holiday spirit remained strong, particularly for churchgoers in SoCal.

Parishioners wore face coverings and continued to follow CDC's social distancing guidelines. During the Christmas Eve Mass, only 130 families were allowed inside at once at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, which can seat up to 3,000 people any other year.

As for churchgoers who weren't at the in-person services, many watched the live-stream of the Masses on television or on streaming devices.

While the Southern California region remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order, indoor worships are allowed in Los Angeles County as long as safety protocols are being followed.

Below is a schedule released by the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels for the rest of the holiday season:

