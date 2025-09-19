Beloved Aquarium of the Pacific octopus spends last days caring for eggs, although they won't hatch

The Brief Ghost, a giant Pacific octopus at the Aquarium of the Pacific, is in the final phase of her life after laying unfertilized eggs. The octopus, beloved by the public for her active and curious personality, is spending her last days caring for her eggs in a natural process called senescence. Ghost’s caregivers and the public are sharing an outpouring of love and well-wishes, while the aquarium prepares to introduce a new octopus to carry on her legacy.



A beloved giant Pacific octopus named Ghost at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is in the final stage of her life, caring for a clutch of unfertilized eggs that will never hatch.

This last phase of an octopus’s life, known as senescence, is a natural process where the octopus ceases eating and dedicates its remaining energy to protecting and aerating her eggs.

What we know:

Ghost, who is estimated to be between two and four years old, arrived at the aquarium in May 2024 from British Columbia, Canada.

She was known for her active and engaging personality, and caregivers at the aquarium formed "tight bonds" with her.

SUGGESTED: Wild burro shot with arrow in Riverside County, animal rescue says 'serial archer' at large

She was trained to voluntarily crawl into a basket for weigh-ins and enjoyed interacting with humans, sometimes pushing food away to get more attention from her caregivers.

What they're saying:

According to the aquarium’s Vice President of Animal Care, Nate Jaros, "she is a wonderful octopus and has made an eight-armed impression on all of our hearts."

He also noted that "octopus in particular are incredibly special because of how charismatic and intelligent they seem to be."

SUGGESTED: Endangered sea turtles thriving in the San Gabriel River

Jay McMahon, a marine biology student who visited Ghost recently, said, "when you make a connection with an animal like that and you know they don’t live for that long, every moment means a lot. I just hope she encourages people to learn more about the octopus and how important they are."

The backstory:

In the wild, giant Pacific octopuses live solitary lives, only coming together for a brief period to reproduce.

Jaros explained that they don’t naturally cohabitate, as they are "at high risk or aggression or even potentially death."

SUGGESTED: Alaska jogger dragged 100 yards by bear in terrifying predawn attack near driveway

During her time at the aquarium, Ghost grew from three pounds to over 50 pounds.

She was often engaged in enrichment activities, such as puzzles and mazes, which she reportedly "mastered... almost instantly."

What's next:

While Ghost is in a private tank during her final days, the aquarium has already received a new octopus to take her place.

SUGGESTED: Man has close encounter with mountain lion in Malibu

The new two-pound octopus is described as "super curious" and "very outgoing" and will be named after staff have had more time to assess its personality.