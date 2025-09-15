Wild burro shot with arrow in Riverside County, animal rescue says 'serial archer' at large

The Brief A $24,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who shot an arrow at a wild burro in Riverside County. The 2-year-old female burro underwent two surgeries. Animal rescuers at Donkeyland say this is the 6th burro they know of that has been shot with an arrow.



A free-roaming wild burro was severely injured after being shot with an arrow. A $24,000 reward is now being offered.

A 2-year-old female burro was shot with an arrow off Pigeon Pass Road in Riverside, Donkeyland Rescue said online.

Animal rescuers say the arrow was lodged within her thoracic region. It passed through a small portion of her right lung and is close to puncturing her left lung. The burro, named Cupid, was admitted to the hospital where the arrow was safely removed. However, the tip of the arrow was unable to be removed safely at that time. Cupid underwent a second surgery on Monday.

"It is very painful for her as it is scraping against the underside of her shoulder blade every time she moves. A chip of bone that was dislodged from the arrow is also endangering her left lung. She is receiving powerful antibiotics to help with infection and pain medication to keep her comfortable and calm but she desperately needs a miracle," Donkeyland said in a post online.

Dig deeper:

This is the 6th free-roaming wild burro that has been shot with an arrow, Donkeyland explained.

In June, two wild burros were shot with arrows in two separate incidents. In August 2019, 19 burros were found shot to death along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 15. In that case, investigators identified the weapon as a .30-06 caliber rifle.

Reward offered

What you can do:

According to Donkeyland, several people banned together to offer a reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Currently, the reward stands at $24,000.

Donkeyland is also accepting donations that would go towards medical expenses. Those interested in donating can visit donkeyland.org.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Moreno Valley Station at 951-955-2400 or the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.