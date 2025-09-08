Endangered sea turtles thriving in the San Gabriel River

The Brief Endangered green sea turtles are living year-round in the San Gabriel River in Los Angeles. The turtles, which have lived in the river for a long time, use the urban estuary for shelter and food. The Aquarium of the Pacific is monitoring the population with the help of volunteers who track the animals' behavior.



Did you know there are rare, endangered green sea turtles living year-round in the San Gabriel River?

It's an urban habitat where they have been living since before Los Angeles was even established.

What we know:

The San Gabriel River is home to a population of endangered green sea turtles. These animals have lived in the area for a long time, using estuaries and wetland areas at the mouths of rivers like the San Gabriel for shelter.

The turtles feed on green algae and other sea grasses, plants, and vegetables found in the river.

The Aquarium of the Pacific has a group of volunteers who monitor the turtles. They count the turtles' surfacings and track their behavior to learn more about them.

The turtles are coming up from nesting beaches in Michoacan, Mexico, according to Cassandra with the Aquarium of the Pacific. Nesting season begins in October.