Endangered sea turtles thriving in the San Gabriel River
LOS ANGELES - Did you know there are rare, endangered green sea turtles living year-round in the San Gabriel River?
It's an urban habitat where they have been living since before Los Angeles was even established.
What we know:
The San Gabriel River is home to a population of endangered green sea turtles. These animals have lived in the area for a long time, using estuaries and wetland areas at the mouths of rivers like the San Gabriel for shelter.
The turtles feed on green algae and other sea grasses, plants, and vegetables found in the river.
The Aquarium of the Pacific has a group of volunteers who monitor the turtles. They count the turtles' surfacings and track their behavior to learn more about them.
The turtles are coming up from nesting beaches in Michoacan, Mexico, according to Cassandra with the Aquarium of the Pacific. Nesting season begins in October.
The Source: This report is based on information gathered directly from the Aquarium of the Pacific, including statements from a representative at the scene.