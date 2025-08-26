Man has close encounter with mountain lion in Malibu
MALIBU, Calif. - Wildlife officials are reminding the public what to do if you encounter a mountain lion after a man got up close and personal with one in Malibu.
What we know:
A man was camping at Leo Carrillo State Park and had stopped at a ranger station to get cell service when a mountain lion emerged from the brush.
The two made eye contact before the animal ran away.
The encounter, which was caught on video, ended with no one getting hurt.
The Los Angeles area has seen recent mountain lion activity.
About two weeks prior, a mountain lion bit a girl in the backyard of her Malibu home. The girl survived, and a cougar found in the area was later euthanized.
What to do during an encounter
Experts advise against running if you are ever that close to a mountain lion. Instead, you should try to make yourself appear larger and make noise.
In the event of an attack, experts say to fight back.
The Source: This story is based on first-hand information from an individual's video of the incident at Leo Carrillo State Park. It also includes expert advice on how to respond to a mountain lion encounter and contextual information about a prior, related event.