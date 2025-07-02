Suspected overdose at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall under investigation

article

The Brief At least one person was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspected overdose at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. The incident follows the Monday arrest of a non-profit worker at the facility, who was allegedly attempting to smuggle over 170 pills. Los Padrinos has faced ongoing operational issues and repeated declarations of unsuitability since reopening in 2023.



At least one person was hospitalized Wednesday following a suspected overdose and possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.

What we know:

Authorities, including Downey fire and police and the County Probation Department, responded to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall on Wednesday morning for a suspected overdose.

Video from the scene showed at least one person being transported to a hospital, with others being evaluated.

The facility was placed on lockdown as an investigation commenced.

This incident follows the arrest of Alejandro Lopez, an employee of the nonprofit Student Nest, on Monday at Los Padrinos.

Probation Department officials stated that Lopez was observed engaging in "suspicious activity" and was found in possession of more than 170 white pills. Student Nest provides educational tutoring services.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued a statement calling the overdose incident "deeply concerning."

Barger stated, "My thoughts are with all those who were injured, their families, and everyone affected by this troubling situation. I'm actively monitoring this situation as it unfolds and am in close contact with the Probation Department to gather accurate information. It is essential that we understand exactly what happened so we can ensure the safety and well-being of both the youth in our care and the dedicated staff who serve them."

Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement, "Right now my thoughts are with those affected by this incident. My understanding is that youth in our care, Probation staff, and medical staff were all possibly exposed to and sickened by a toxic drug that should never have been able to enter this facility. They're now receiving the medical care they need and I*m praying for their safe recovery.

"I'll continue to monitor this situation, and we will get to the bottom of how this was allowed to happen."

The backstory:

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall has faced repeated operational issues since its reopening in 2023, when it began housing youth transferred from other facilities deemed unsuitable.

The Downey facility itself has been deemed unsuitable by state regulators on multiple occasions and continues to operate under an unsuitability declaration.

In May, a judge approved a Probation Department plan to reduce the number of youth housed at Los Padrinos, largely due to problems with short-staffing and concerns about detainees not being transported to classes or medical appointments.

In March, 30 county probation officers faced criminal charges over allegations that "gladiator fights" were being staged among youth detainees with officers observing.

What we don't know:

There is no immediate information available regarding the exact number of people injured, the extent of their injuries, or the specific substance that may have been involved in the suspected overdose.

The investigation into these details is ongoing.