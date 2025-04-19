Judge orders LA County to move inmates from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, plan for closure

The Brief A judge ordered Los Angeles County to come up with a plan to move inmates from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. The facility was ordered closed last year, but the county continues to operate it. The LA County Probation Department will return a plan for depopulation to the judge next month.



A judge ordered Los Angeles County to come up with a plan to remove detainees from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, months after the facility was ordered closed.

What we know:

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Espinoza announced the decision on Friday, directing the LA County Probation Department to come back next month with a plan for relocating the detainees. The facility houses about 300 youth detainees whose criminal cases are still pending.

In 2024, a state regulator ordered the county to close the detention center, calling it "unusable," mainly because of staffing concerns. But, the county continues to operate Los Padrinos.

RELATED: LA County’s largest juvenile hall ordered to close due to ‘unsuitable’ conditions

The county Public Defender's Office has been challenging the continued use of Los Padrinos, claiming youth in the facility are unsafe.

What they're saying:

The Probation Department issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it will "move swiftly to implement a depopulation plan for Los Padrinos Hall that aligns with our broader facilities strategy and prioritizes public safety."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued a statement saying she supports the order to close Los Padrinos.

"There are young people in Los Padrinos who should be moved to alternate facilities, but there are also many who can and should be safely released back home, monitored with ankle monitors, or cared for in community- based placements like a Boys Republic," Hahn said. "At this time, my ultimate concern is for the well-being of the hundreds of young people in our care who have not been getting what they need to rehabilitate."

RELATED: 30 LA County probation officers facing criminal charges after planning 'gladiator fights' at juvenile hall

The Public Defender's Office hailed Espinoza's ruling, saying the closure of Los Padrinos is long overdue.

"The Probation Department's chaos creates dangerous ripple effects on our youth's safety," according to a statement from the agency. "Time and again, in report after report, we've seen neglect, mismanagement, and abuse, all while officials insist that change is coming. The court's order today is a step in the right direction. We look forward to participating in the development of the plan to depopulate Los Padrinos."

The other side:

The Probation Department has repeatedly appealed to the BSCC to lift the ruling of unsuitability at Los Padrinos, insisting that improvements have been made. But state regulators have refused to budge.

The juvenile hall has been plagued with management and operational issues since it was hastily reopened in 2023 to house detainees relocated from Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, which were both ordered closed by the state.

But after a successful relocation operation, Los Padrinos has suffered from short-staffing, allegations of violence among detainees sometimes while probation officers allegedly stood by without intervening, and escape attempts.

The facility's latest black eye came in March, when 30 county probation officers were hit with criminal charges stemming from an investigation that uncovered alleged cases of "youth-on-youth violence" at the facility. Prosecutors said probation officers would state "gladiator fights" among the detainees. According to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, 69 fights were allowed to occur between youths housed at the facility between July and December in 2023.