Anne Heche estate sued by Mar Vista woman whose house was destroyed in fatal crash

The Mar Vista woman whose house was destroyed in the car crash that killed late actress Anne Heche is suing Heche’s estate for at least $2 million.

Lynne Mishele's lawyer, Shawn Holley, submitted documents to the Los Angeles County court Nov. 9 seeking a creditor's claim, and filed the claim requesting "according to proof but at least $2 million," FOX News reports.

Mishele was renting the home that was destroyed Aug. 5 after Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into the house. While Mishele and her pets were not injured, she was immediately displaced. Days later, Mishele's attorney said she was "devastated" following the incident.

The lawsuit alleges negligence that led to the crash, infliction of mental distress and trespassing. Mishele asks for compensatory and punitive damages among other financial relief.

Mishele recently revealed on Facebook she hit a "bump in the road" after being diagnosed with cancer.

"I had surgery in October," she said. "The surgery went very, very well. Doctors think I'm not even going to need chemo, which is really great news. I also wanted to once again thank everybody for just being so sweet and so kind and so thoughtful and so supportive, and I will check in again as soon as I can."

A GoFundMe created for Mishele had raised over $183,000.

After the crash, Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury and was declared brain dead on Aug. 11. She was kept alive on life support for three days so her organs could be donated. Her death was ruled an accident, and the cause were inhalation injuries and burns, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, was appointed special administrator of her estate.

Heche, 53, was among the biggest film stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and had worked consistently in movies and television for more than three decades. But personal turmoil, which she described in a memoir and interviews, often followed her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.












