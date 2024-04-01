Angie Harmon accuses Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog

article

Angie Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her family's dog in a social media post shared Monday.

The fatal shooting of Harmon's dog named Oliver occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded."

According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

A representative for Harmon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Instacart suspended the delivery driver profile and is working with authorities to investigate, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," Instacart said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Harmon's celebrity friends took to the comments to share support.

"This is UNBELIEVABLE!" Paulina Porizkova wrote. "I don't even know how to react to this."

"Oh my god, I'm horrified beyond disbelief…." Allison Janney added. "I can't even begin to imagine. Stunned."

Harmon's followers encouraged her to "make a stand," with one user writing: "Use your networking and media to take this guy down and file a suite [sic] against the police department for not doing anything. If hes [sic] that quick to pull a gun out its [sic] just a matter of time before he does it again or to a person."

