Angels Baseball Foundation hosts back to school drive

Hundreds of kids were treated to a special moment at Angel Stadium.

With kids heading back to the classroom, the Angels Baseball Foundation welcomed 800 local students to Angel Stadium in an effort to provide them with essentials for the start of the upcoming school year.



The drive was held on Aug. 1 and 800 children received clothes, school supplies, Angels clothing merchandise, and food from Second Harvest Food Bank.

The foundation was established in 2004 under Arte and Carole Moreno.

