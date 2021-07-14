Angeles National Forest fire danger elevated to 'Extreme' amid high temps, dry conditions

article

Fire officials are raising the fire danger level from "Very High" to "Extreme" in the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, officials said Wednesday.

"Fuel moistures on the forest are very dry, this condition combined with high temperatures support rapid fire spread. By restricting the use of fire throughout the national forest, and increasing staffing levels, the objective is to reduce the potential of a catastrophic wildfire starting," said Angeles Forest Fire Chief, Robert Garcia.

Amid the elevated fire danger, the following acts are prohibited within the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, throughout the national forest and national monument.

Smoking. There is no smoking allowed anywhere in the forest.

Welding, grinding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in the authorized public shooting ranges. A person with a valid permit from the Forest Service or hunting with a valid California hunting license may discharge a firearm according to their permit or license.

No Fireworks

No shooting of tracer, armor piercing, steel core, or Teflon ammunition.

Spark arrestors are required on off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other equipment.

Wood and charcoal fires in designated sites only, in agency-provided campfire rings and stoves.

Gas and petroleum jelly stoves only outside of designated sites with a valid California Campfire Permit.

Smoking in enclosed vehicles, developed recreation sites, or areas cleared 3-foot in diameter.

