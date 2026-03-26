Angel City FC players named 'Women of the Year'

The Brief Angel City FC was named one of USA Today’s 2026 Women of the Year for its impact on the community and women’s sports. Players like Gisele Thompson say the recognition reflects the team’s role in inspiring young girls and representing diverse backgrounds.



As Angel City FC looks to clinch its first National Women's Soccer League championship this season, it's already earned a new title: Women of the Year.

Marking Women's History Month, USA Today included the team in its list of 2026's Women of the Year for making a significant impact in their community and beyond.

The newspaper even credits Angel City FC with changing the landscape of professional women's sports.

"It feels amazing," said right back Gisele Thompson about the honor. "When I was younger, I didn't have a lot of women like me, of mixed backgrounds, just to look up to."

Thompson is one of several SoCal natives on the team.

The club's growing fan base that's proud to support women athletes also sets Los Angeles apart.

"Our fan base is the absolute heart and core of what is possible in women's soccer, specifically Angel City, and we can't wait to go on this journey with them this season," said General Manager Mark Parsons.

"It's amazing to see the little girls that I can inspire and just show that your hard work does pay off, and it doesn't matter what age you are. If you continue to push and sacrifice, I think you'll get to where you are," said Thompson.

Women of the Year, a fitting title for a group of players determined to both win and inspire.