Tesla Model Y patrol vehicles debut in Anaheim

Updated  April 15, 2024 3:57pm PDT
Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Police Department this week is launching a pilot program  of Tesla Model Y patrol vehicles. 

According to the department, the six new Tesla SUVs were chosen as a "creative way to quickly acquire patrol cars" due to a "significant vehicle shortage" in the department's fleet. 

"The Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, including rapid acceleration, ample storage capacity, affordability, and low maintenance requirements, all of which are integral to police operations," Anaheim PD said in a statement. 

Officers will provide the department with feedback on the vehicle's performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness in various settings.

That data will then be collected and used to decide whether or not to integrate the electric vehicles into the department's fleet in the future. 