Police chase ends at Anaheim hotel

A police chase came to an end when the suspect pulled into a hotel in Anaheim.

SkyFOX picked up the chase in Huntington Beach. The suspect, allegedly in a stolen car, drove on the 5 freeway then exited near the Disneyland Resort.

After driving on surface streets for a brief time, the suspect pulled into a hotel on Harbor Blvd. and Katella Ave.

At least two people exited the car and ran into the hotel. Several patrol vehicles entered the hotel's parking lot and officers quickly went to search for the suspects.

The two suspects were located and arrested.