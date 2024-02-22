Fake OC Botox doctor tries to open new practice just weeks after release from prison

Two weeks after being released from prison, a fake doctor who pled guilty to targeting Spanish-speaking women for unlicensed Botox procedures is reportedly trying to open a new Botox business.

Elias Segoviano, 63, of Brea, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to multiple felony and misdemeanor counts related to practicing medicine without a license and misrepresentation of qualifications. He targeted Spanish-speaking women for unlicensed procedures, including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures.

Arrested in July 2022 at his business, Botox in Anaheim, Segoviano used aliases such as "Dr. Elias" and "Dr. Elias Renteria M.D." He advertised his services on various social media platforms and operated under multiple business names, including "Botox in Anaheim" and "OC Threads, Botox & Fillers."

After serving just over a year in prison, Segoviano was released on December 22, 2023. However, less than two weeks later, on January 4, 2024, he attempted to start a new venture in Brea. Despite being rejected for a business license, he tried to sublet a space at the Phenix Salon.

Upon receiving a tip from the Probation Department, Orange County District Attorney's Office investigators launched an immediate inquiry. Segoviano is accused of falsely representing himself as a licensed medical practitioner to secure the sublease agreement, which was later canceled after the suite owner learned of his criminal history.

Segoviano now faces two felony counts of practicing medicine without a license and one misdemeanor count of misrepresentation.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized the seriousness of Segoviano's actions, noting the risk posed to unsuspecting clients. Individuals who received unauthorized procedures from Segoviano are urged to report to the Orange County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation.

"This man walked the walk and talked the talk of being a licensed medical professional, but he was anything but what he pretended to be," said Spitzer. "These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who was never licensed to perform the kind of work he was doing."