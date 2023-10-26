17-year-old boy shot by police in Alhambra

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot by Alhambra police Thursday.

Police officers responded to the intersection of South Meridian and West Commonwealth avenues around 5:37 a.m. on a report of a minor with a firearm during an alleged robbery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teen was seen walking away from the business and ran into an unoccupied home's backyard to evade authorities. When confronted by officers, the boy allegedly pulled out a gun, which led to the shooting.

The boy was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Authorities confirmed the boy's gun was recovered at the scene.

Commonwealth Avenue was closed between La Paloma and Orange Grove avenues while an investigation was conducted.

Also, Emery Park Elementary School, in the 2800 block of West Commonwealth Avenue, was closed for the day due to the investigation, according to the Alhambra Unified School District.

The shooting "did NOT occur on campus, but ... students & families cannot safely access the school," according to a statement by the school district, which said the school will reopen on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report.