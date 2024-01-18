LA bakery hit by masked suspects hopping out of Cadillac Escalade

The search is on for a group of masked suspects who broke into a bakery in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the suspects hopping out of a black Cadillac Escalade with covered license plates and then broke into the El Valle Oaxaqueno around 3 a.m. Monday.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in the break-in.

No money was taken, but the suspects left at least $2,000 worth of damage.