Tarzana store owner attacked with bear spray during robbery

A store owner in Tarzana fought back against a group of robbers that targeted his store and attacked him.

This is the second time in five weeks that thieves hit ‘Optical Universe’ on Ventura Blvd. near Reseda Blvd.

This time they got away with no merchandise, but store owner Slava Samsanovich said he was shot in the face with bear spray.

He had to close the shop because the smell from the bear spray made breathing virtually impossible.

He told FOX 11 that he is fed up and is increasing security.

"I’m ordering protective film, burglar film. One from outside, one from inside. We’re going to build a secondary entrance, as a cage, like a jewelry store or pawn shop, so we can buzz people in from the first door to the second door," Samsanovich said.

Security cameras caught the three suspects breaking in. All were wearing hoodies and managed to escape in a nearby alley.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Valley LAPD.