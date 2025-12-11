Southern California girls' basketball team van burglarized

A high school girls' basketball team in Los Angeles' Harbor City area faces a major setback after their van was broken into, resulting in the loss of essential equipment and personal items.

The theft devastated the Narbonne High School team, as they struggle to replace stolen items and continue their season.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident occurred when they were eating at a fast-food restaurant after a basketball game in Alhambra. Some of the stolen items include uniforms, laptops, and even homework.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is aware of the situation and has expressed its commitment to supporting the students and maintaining the integrity of their athletic programs.

What they're saying:

Virtus Ferguson, a mother of one of the players, described the distressing moment she received a call from her daughter.

"My daughter was frantic. She was crying, screaming, she couldn't even get any words out," Ferguson recalled. "I feel a bit uneasy. Her being that far away from me, just forty-five minutes away, actually made me sick to my stomach not being able to get to her."

The team has an upcoming tournament in Las Vegas.

Despite the setback, the team demonstrated resilience by winning their home game by 30 points, showcasing their unity and determination to overcome the challenges they face.

What's Next

The West Covina Police Department is currently investigating the burglary, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help replace the stolen items.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.