More than 62% of Americans worried they can't pay rent: survey

By FOX 11
The majority of Americans said they are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation said, citing a newly released survey.

LOS ANGELES - Do you get anxiety as the 1st of the month nears and you know rent will be due? 

If so, you aren't alone. 

It turns out that more than 62% of Americans are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, according to a survey by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. 

The survey found rents of nearly 60% of residents increased in the past 12 months, while only 38% of people saw their wages increase.