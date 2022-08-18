More than 62% of Americans worried they can't pay rent: survey
LOS ANGELES - Do you get anxiety as the 1st of the month nears and you know rent will be due?
If so, you aren't alone.
It turns out that more than 62% of Americans are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, according to a survey by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
The survey found rents of nearly 60% of residents increased in the past 12 months, while only 38% of people saw their wages increase.