More than 62% of Americans worried they can't pay rent: survey

Do you get anxiety as the 1st of the month nears and you know rent will be due?

If so, you aren't alone.

It turns out that more than 62% of Americans are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, according to a survey by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

The survey found rents of nearly 60% of residents increased in the past 12 months, while only 38% of people saw their wages increase.