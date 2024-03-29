More Americans are fleeing the country and moving to Europe

Record numbers of immigrants are pouring into the U.S., while many U.S. citizens are opting to move out. Here’s why an increasing number of Americans are choosing to leave the U.S. behind.

"Americans are moving to Europe in growing numbers, with the largest group seeking relocation for a better life," relocation specialists say. Safety concerns and political reasons are cited as the primary motivators for this trend.

"Our Boston market had a mass shooting. The local pizza place that I went to on a regular basis had a mass shooting," says one individual.

Brian and Janice left their home in Washington, D.C., seeking a more affordable and safer life in Portugal. "I don't fear for my life here," Brian remarks.

Political dissatisfaction also played a role in their decision. "There's nobody good to vote for. There's nobody who's going to help the country," Janice adds.

According to Eurostat, the number of U.S. citizens moving to the European Union spiked after the 2016 election, with relocation companies noting a significant increase in 2020.

"We anticipate that with the upcoming elections, it becomes even more relevant for people to act on it," says one relocation expert.

Individuals like Wesley Tan, who moved from Los Angeles to Poland, highlight the flexibility of being able to relocate to another country.

In 2022, the number of U.S. citizens relocating within the European Union increased by 28%, with France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy being popular destinations. Smaller countries like Portugal are also attracting attention for their offerings.

Linda Corinne, 79, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is set to move to Portugal for a California-like retirement without the West Coast price tag. "The climate is marvelous, and the sea is even more marvelous," she says.

While these Americans don't regret leaving the country, they caution against underestimating the culture shock and bureaucracy involved in the relocation process.

FOX News contributed to this report.