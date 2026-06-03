The Brief American Airlines will temporarily suspend six domestic routes in August and September due to elevated fuel costs and broader airline industry challenges. Impacted passengers will be offered alternate travel arrangements or refunds. The cuts come as airlines face rising jet fuel prices, higher airfares and baggage fees, and industry consolidation, with domestic round-trip fares reportedly up about 19% year over year.



American Airlines confirmed that several domestic routes will not be served in August and September due to the current operating environment affecting all airlines, fueled by the war in Iran.

American suspends 6 domestic flights

What they're saying:

"American has seasonally adjusted service on select routes in August and September as the airline refines its capacity growth for 2026," American said in a statement to FOX Local. "Travelers on impacted routes will be offered alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American’s customer-friendly schedule change policy."

An American Airlines jet is seen in the air preparing to land September 3, 2004 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in Rosemont, Illinois. (Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

American noted that it is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment.

Dig deeper:

The decision comes as American continues to evaluate its network and capacity plans, and these adjustments were made in light of the current operating environment with elevated fuel costs.

According to Simply Flying , which cited Cirium flight data, the affected routes include:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Cleveland

LAX to Columbus

LAX to Pittsburgh

LAX to Washington Dulles

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Ontario

CLT to Sacramento

Airlines increase ticket prices, baggage fees

Big picture view:

The move comes as both airlines and travelers are grappling with a sharp run-up in jet fuel costs driven by the war in the Middle East, a jump that is already showing up in higher fares and fees across the industry.

Recent data found that domestic airfare is up roughly 19% compared to this time last year, with average median round-trip flight prices climbing from $412 to $489.

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According to the findings, the lower end of the range tells an even higher story: rock-bottom fares are up nearly 23%, meaning the cheapest options have seen the steepest climb.

American’s suspension of select flights also comes on the heels of the shutdown of Spirit Airlines, along with Allegiant Air’s acquisition of Sun Country Airlines last month.

Spirit, an ultra low-cost carrier, shut down after 34 years , which its collapse accelerated by the sharp rise in fuel costs and years of financial strain, including heavy debt, repeated restructuring efforts and ongoing cash-flow problems.

In addition, America’s biggest airlines have all increased their fees for checked baggage amid the soaring jet fuel prices.

RELATED: More US airlines raise baggage fees: See the list

JetBlue was the first U.S. airline to announce baggage fee hikes, with United following suit the same week. Since then, Alaska, American, Delta and Southwest also increased bag fees.