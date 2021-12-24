Amber Alert issued for toddler abducted out of Los Angeles by 'armed and dangerous' suspect

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a toddler abducted out of Los Angeles and the California Highway Patrol says that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Catalina Reyes Canino, 23-months-old, was last seen with her father, Leonardo Rosales, around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 near the intersection of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard.

According to the CHP, Rosales, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous.

The pair may be driving in a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone who sees Canino or Rosales was asked to call 911 immediately.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

