Aloha, Burbank! Alaska Airlines launches first direct Hawaiʻi flight in 20+ years

The Brief Alaska Airlines has launched a new, daily seasonal flight connecting Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Honolulu (HNL), beginning May 13, 2026. This is the first time in over 20 years that the Los Angeles-area airport will offer direct service to Hawaiʻi. The new route arrives months before the opening of a replacement passenger terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in October 2026.



What we know:

Tickets for the new route are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

The new Hawaiʻi flight will start just before the anticipated opening of Hollywood Burbank airport’s replacement passenger terminal in October of 2026. More information on that project can be found at elevatebur.com.

The backstory:

For over 20 years, passengers looking for the most convenient way to travel from the Los Angeles area to Hawaiʻi have not been able to do so directly from Hollywood Burbank airport.

This new route by Alaska Airlines restores that direct service, providing a convenient option for travelers who prefer to avoid larger airports.

What they're saying:

Officials from both the airport and the airline expressed their enthusiasm for the new offering.

John Hatanaka, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport, stated, "Hollywood Burbank Airport is honored to be selected by Alaska Airlines as the next Southern California gateway to my home state." He added, "our ‘mahalo nui loa’ to Alaska for making our hope of having air service once again to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport a reality."

Local perspective:

This new route offers the Los Angeles area a less congested option for flying to Hawaiʻi, catering to passengers seeking the most convenient travel experience from a smaller regional airport.

The service also coincides with a significant development for the airport itself: the opening of its replacement passenger terminal.