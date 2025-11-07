Alleged trespasser shot dead by San Fernando Valley homeowner
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched following a shooting that involved an alleged trespasser in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.
Suspect shot dead
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a shooting call regarding a trespassing suspect at a home located in the 4500 block of Tujunga Avenue, just off the 101 Freeway, in the Studio City area around 7:10 a.m.
LAPD investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was declared dead. The victim was also hurt in the incident and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed investigators at the scene and the home cordoned off by police tape.
During the early stages of the investigation, the Tujunga Ave. on and off-ramps were closed.
No further information was immediately available.
What we don't know:
The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
