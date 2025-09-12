Resident shoots intruder who broke into Valley Glen apartment

The Brief A suspect is in custody after being shot during a home invasion in Valley Glen. Police said the resident armed himself with a gun and shot the intruder in the chest.



A resident took matters into their own hands when an intruder broke into their Valley Glen apartment Friday morning.

What we know:

The call of a possible shooting came out at 10 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Oxnard Street, near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Grant High School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A neighbor said the suspect used a shopping cart to climb through a window in the apartment. The suspect then came face to face with the homeowner, and they began fighting. According to police, the homeowner warned the suspect that he had a gun, but the intruder refused to stop, and pushed his way into the kitchen. That's when the resident shot him in the chest.

The man ran away, but eventually appeared at an emergency room nearby. He was transported to Northridge where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

At this point, the resident is not in trouble. This is the second incident where a homeowner opened fire on a suspect in the San Fernando Valley, the last one being in July in Encino.

An LAPD captain acknowledged concerns about break-ins but said incidents are actually declining, noting more cases are now being filed with the district attorney's office.

Many neighbors said they support the homeowner for defending himself.