Former Laker Christian Wood shoots at would-be home break-in suspects in Sherman Oaks

NBA free agent Christian Wood allegedly shot at a group of would-be home break-in suspects. The alleged shots fired ended up scaring away the three suspects. The suspects remain on the run.



A former Los Angeles Laker allegedly fought back against a group of possible would-be break-in suspects in Sherman Oaks.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a "hot prowl" incident in the 14800 block of Otsego Street a little before 1 p.m. on Wendesday, November 6.

According to LAPD, NBA big man Christian Wood was inside the home and allegedly shot in the direction of the would-be suspects.

The shots fired ended up scaring off the suspects, believed to be a total of three people, and they all allegedly took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, LAPD said.

During investigations, LAPD believe a handgun was used during the would-be break-in but nothing was stolen from the home, police said.

What we don't know:

Wood was believed to not be hurt in the incident.

Other than the alleged getaway car, officials have not given a description of the three suspects on the run.