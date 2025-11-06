Former Laker Christian Wood shoots at would-be home break-in suspects in Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES - A former Los Angeles Laker allegedly fought back against a group of possible would-be break-in suspects in Sherman Oaks.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a "hot prowl" incident in the 14800 block of Otsego Street a little before 1 p.m. on Wendesday, November 6.
According to LAPD, NBA big man Christian Wood was inside the home and allegedly shot in the direction of the would-be suspects.
The shots fired ended up scaring off the suspects, believed to be a total of three people, and they all allegedly took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, LAPD said.
During investigations, LAPD believe a handgun was used during the would-be break-in but nothing was stolen from the home, police said.
What we don't know:
Wood was believed to not be hurt in the incident.
Other than the alleged getaway car, officials have not given a description of the three suspects on the run.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.