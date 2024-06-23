Teen stabbed to death at LAPD carnival

A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed by another teen during a summer carnival in the Palms community of Los Angeles being held as a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division station and youth programs, multiple sources said Sunday.

The stabbing was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Keystone Avenue, which was shutdown shortly afterward.

Witnesses said there was a fight just before a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim multiple times.

The injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities believe the stabbing was gang-related.

The suspect remains at large and no description was released.

The stabbing occurred on the second day of a three-day event advertised as the Palms Community Weekend and Summer Carnival, co-hosted by the Pacific Area Boosters Association, the Motor Avenue Association and L.A. City Council District 5, which is represented by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky.

The primary sponsor, the Pacific Area Boosters Association, is described as an organization of business professionals and community members that was incorporated in 1973 and supports the LAPD's Pacific Division.

The pop-up carnival was scheduled for June 21-23 on Venice Boulevard between Overland and Motor avenues.

All funds raised support the LAPD Pacific Cadet / Junior Cadet Programs and the needs of the Pacific Division officers and station, organizers said. The Junior Cadets program serves youths ages 9 through 12 who want to know more about the law enforcement. The main cadet program serves youths ages 13-17.

In addition to Palms, the LAPD's Pacific Division includes the communities of Venice, Westchester. Del Rey, Manchester Square, Mar Vista, Oakwood, Playa del Rey and Playa Vista.

The weekend carnival shut down early Saturday but was expected to resume Sunday as scheduled.