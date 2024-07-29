Alison Chao's father to appear in court

The father of Alison Chao, the Monterey Park teen who went missing and was found in Glendale a week later, is due in court Monday.

Jeffrey Chao faces several charges, including conspiracy and falsifying a police report in connection with the July 16 disappearance of his 15-year-old daughter.

Alison's parents say they are in the middle of a divorce and a child custody battle, and the mother was recently awarded full custody of Alison.

Jeffrey Chao's lawyer says he maintains his innocence.

He was arrested three days after he and other family members held a press conference expressing their relief that Alison had been found.

When FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff asked Jeffrey Chao at that press conference if he had heard from his daughter in the days she was missing, he repeatedly said "no."

"The system has continued to silence her," said Jenny Chao.

Jenny Chao said she was surprised to learn her brother was arrested.

"I’m shocked I didn’t know any information," said Jenny Chao. "I was here and didn’t know he was being arrested."

Attorneys for Alison's mother had no comment on the news of the arrest.