15-year-old Monterey Park girl riding bike to visit family never made it to relative's home: police

A desperate search is on for a missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl who was last seen riding a bike to visit family in the San Gabriel Valley.

According to the Monterey Park Police Department, Alison Chao left her home in Monterey Park a little after 5:30 p.m. on July 16 to go see family in San Gabriel. Chao never made it to the San Gabriel relative's home, police said.

Chao is listed at 5-foot-2 and weighs under 100 pounds, Monterey Park said. Monterey Park PD said Chao was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, a pair of black shorts and a pair of dark shoes.

Anyone with information on Chao is asked to call 626-573-1311.