Charges dropped against LA man who distributed face shields during anti-ICE protest

Charges have been dropped against an East Los Angeles man accused of handing out protective face shields to protesters during an anti-ICE demonstration last month.

What we know:

Alejandro Orellana, 29, a member of the Boyle Heights-based community organization Centro CSO, was indicted in June by a federal grand jury on felony charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting civil disorder, court records show.

However, at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. District Judge Serena Murillo on Wednesday issued a judgment of discharge in the case, dismissing the charges against Orellana without prejudice -- meaning it can be refiled -- and ordering his bond exonerated.

Prosecutors filed a motion to toss the charges on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the decision to dismiss the case, and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined comment.

The backstory:

On June 12, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest of Orellana for allegedly distributing face shields to "suspected rioters."

Just days before, FOX 11 cameras captured a masked group handing out riot shields and gas masks just steps from the federal building in downtown LA during an immigration protest.

According to the indictment, Orellana and at least two others drove around downtown in a pickup truck distributing Uvex Bionic face shields and other items to a crowd. The face shields are designed to protect people from chemical splashes and flying debris.

The other side:

Centro CSO contends his arrest was "political repression" due to Orellana's activism.

"Protecting our community is not a crime," Orellana, who is a former U.S. Marine, said in a statement. "Thanks to all those across the country who mobilized to demand that the charges (be dropped). We won because our cause is just."

Orellana was expected to speak about the decision later Wednesday at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.