FBI arrests man accused of handing out riot gear during LA anti-ICE protest

A man accused of distributing riot gear just steps away from federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles during protests against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was arrested Thursday morning, federal officials said.

What we know:

The state of unrest continues in Los Angeles over immigration raids that began last week.

In response, thousands have participated in protests as demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement.

Earlier this week, cameras were rolling as a group handed out riot gear.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riot gear distributed by masked group sparks questions

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana ( U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli)

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest of Alejandro Theodoro Orellana. He was arrested on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders for allegedly distributing face shields to "suspected rioters."

"We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles."

SUGGESTED: LA anti-ICE protest: Federal charges announced in Molotov cocktail case

The backstory:

Monday’s protest began peacefully but turned volatile as the evening wore on as cameras were rolling.

"We just saw people arrive in Downtown L.A. with truckloads of Bionic Face Shields that demonstrators quickly grabbed. It certainly seems like gear you’d wear if you’re preparing for conflict with police. Who is funding this?"

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6. Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

In response, President Donald Trump deployed more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to respond to ongoing immigration protests. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have called the move unlawful, accusing Trump of manufacturing chaos to justify federal force.

LA Mayor Karen Bass also implemented an emergency curfew for a section of downtown LA to restore order in the city. However, some have violated the curfew, resulting in arrests.

Big picture view:

The incident has become a flashpoint in a larger political conflict over states’ rights, federal overreach, and how protest movements are being handled in the post-Jan. 6 political landscape. While migrants are being detained across LA for relatively minor offenses, individuals caught committing violent acts on camera appear to be untouched by law enforcement.

That disparity—combined with the mysterious presence of agitators—has prompted accusations that the unrest may not be organic but engineered to justify a heavy-handed federal response.

Trump vs. Newsom

What's next:

The showdown continues between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor is suing the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard and the Marines.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.