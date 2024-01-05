Alaska Airlines plane loses window mid-air

An Alaska Airlines plane heading to Southern California was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane's window blew out.

FOX 11 obtained images of the windowless plane. The flight – originally bound for Ontario airport – made an emergency stop in Portland after the scare.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No one was hurt in the flight.

Below is a statement released by Alaska Airlines:

"Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available."