Alabama beats Ohio State to capture sixth national championship under Saban

No. 1 Alabama's talented offense came to play as the Crimson Tide rolled through No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 Monday night.

The Crimson Tide's blowout victory marks the team's sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban.

Heisman-trophy winner DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 receptions for 215 and scored three touchdown for Alabama. His quarterback Mac Jones finished with over 460 yards and threw five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's win.

