Alabama beats Ohio State to capture sixth national championship under Saban

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
NCAA Football
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is injured from a tackle by Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 202

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - No. 1 Alabama's talented offense came to play as the Crimson Tide rolled through No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 Monday night.

The Crimson Tide's blowout victory marks the team's sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban.

Heisman-trophy winner DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 receptions for 215 and scored three touchdown for Alabama. His quarterback Mac Jones finished with over 460 yards and threw five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's win.

