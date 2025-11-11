Frustrations continue for air travelers at LAX, nationwide

The Brief Nationwide flight disruptions have led to 1,200 cancellations and 900 delays, with LAX experiencing 52 cancellations. The FAA has ordered flight cuts to ensure safety, affecting airlines like United, which has fewer cuts compared to others. Airlines are offering refunds until next week, promising smoother travel for Thanksgiving amid current chaos.



Frustrations continue for air travelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and other major airports nationwide. This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered flight cuts to ensure safety.

What we know:

As of Tuesday morning, an estimated 1,200 flights were canceled across the nation, with LAX accounting for 52 of these cancellations. Additionally, around 900 flights are delayed nationwide.

United Airlines has reported fewer flight cuts compared to other airlines, with only about two percent of its flights affected.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

"We were coming out of Santa Barbara and we had some delays there and we missed the connecting flight here in LA. So we tried to reschedule for last night to get back to New Jersey but it wasn't gonna work for us. So we had to grab a hotel and, you know, stay in the hotel last night and here we are this morning," one passenger told FOX 11.

"It's really exciting that things are looking a little bit brighter. It's been a little strain on everybody, you could tell, especially with TSA agents and everybody's a little bit grumpy, but the sun is looking like it's gonna shine a little bit more," another passenger said.

What's next:

Major airlines, including United, are offering refunds until the middle of next week, when operations are expected to return to normal. This is promising news for those traveling for Thanksgiving, as the holiday rush approaches. Travelers can anticipate smoother sailing as the situation stabilizes.

The Source: This article is based on FOX 11 Hailey Winslow's ground reporting from LAX, featuring firsthand accounts from passengers and updates from airline representatives, as well as data from Flight Aware and directives from the Federal Aviation Administration.



