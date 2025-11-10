Flight cancellations and delays intensify as shutdown continues

The Brief Thousands of flights have been canceled on Monday at airlines across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that more flight cuts might occur as the airports manage staffing shortages. Airports are reducing their air traffic to comply with a recent FAA rule.



Americans' travel plans continue to be impacted as airlines nationwide are canceling and delaying flights amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Airlines had already canceled about 1,600 flights for Monday and nearly 1,000 for Tuesday.

During the weekend, domestic airlines canceled over 1,500 flights Saturday and more than 2,900 Sunday to comply with an FAA order to reduce traffic at 40 airports as some air traffic controllers, who have not been paid, have stopped showing up for work.

RELATED: Government shutdown nears end after Senate advances procedural vote

According to FlightAware, multiple airports are facing substantial delays for flights that haven’t been canceled as well, with airports in Newark, Orlando, Chicago and Detroit all facing departure delays of over an hour and rising.

RELATED: 1,000+ flights canceled as FAA reduces traffic in shutdown

Travelers are likely to see more delays as airlines are unable to reposition planes, pilots and flight attendants because of the lack of air traffic controllers.

Duffy says more flight cuts may happen

Why you should care:

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that extra flight cuts of up to 20% may be needed. His comments come after the Federal Aviation Administration enforced a 4% mandatory reduction in flights this weekend to handle staffing.

On Sunday, the Senate moved to end the government shutdown after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to move forward without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, sparking anger among colleagues who insist Americans want them to keep fighting.

Why are the flights being canceled?

Dig deeper:

Air traffic controllers have gone without paychecks for nearly a month as the shutdown continues, leading many to call in sick and add to already existing staffing shortages.

Most controllers are working mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, and some are taking second jobs to pay their bills, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said.