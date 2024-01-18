Jury hears 911 call from Aiden Leos' mother as she held dying son in her arms

The most impactful moment during the trial in the fatal road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos back in 2021, was when the 911 call from Aiden's mother was played to the jury. She desperately dialed 911 as Aiden lay dying, cradled in her arms.

During the opening statements, the two attorneys presented starkly different portrayals of Marcus Anthony Eriz. Despite the serious charges against him, Eriz displayed little reaction.

Wearing a sports coat and dark-rimmed glasses, Eriz looked different from his mugshot taken after his June 2021 arrest for the shooting death of six-year-old Aiden Leos. Senior Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman quoted Eriz during his interviews with California Highway Patrol investigators, where Eriz allegedly admitted, "I just grabbed my gun for some reason and shot them."

The deadly incident occurred on May 21, 2021, when Aiden's mom, Joanna Cloonan, was driving him to kindergarten. A dispute with another driver, Wynne Lee, escalated after hand gestures were exchanged. Eriz, the alleged shooter, reacted violently to the situation.

Wynne Lee and Marcus Anthony Eriz. (FOX 11)

Eriz's attorney, public defender Randall Bethune, acknowledged that the jury would hear the gut-wrenching 911 call and see Eriz's confession. Bethune characterized Eriz's actions as "a momentary lapse of reason by a 24-year-old with very little life experience."

In the aftermath of Aiden's death, the search for the killer intensified. Eriz, according to his attorney, was allegedly unaware of the consequences of his actions, claiming he had no malice or intent.

Contrary to any evasive actions suggested, Eriz's attorney argued that there is no evidence of him trying to flee or hide. The trial continues with separate proceedings for Lee, Eriz's girlfriend, who is charged as an accessory after the fact.

The trial will resume on Monday where the jury will hear testimony from Aiden's mom, Joanna, and view the video of Marcus Eriz's interrogation following his arrest in Santa Ana.