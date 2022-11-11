Adrian Dingle, former Chargers defensive end and Clemson standout, dead at 45

article

Adrian Dingle, a former San Diego Chargers defensive end and Clemson standout, died Tuesday. He was 45.

Clemson University issued a statement Thursday confirming news of Dingle’s passing. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

"RIP to my teammate Adrian Dingle," Pro Bowl defensive end Marcellus Wiley wrote on Twitter. "We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog!"

Dingle played at Clemson from 1995-98, serving as a starting defensive end after his freshman season. As a senior, he recorded 10.5 sacks, which was a single-season record at the time, and he currently ranks sixth in school history with 23 sacks.

Dingle was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but missed his rookie season due to injury.

Dingle played five seasons in San Diego , where he finished his career with 94 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.




















