Adan Canto died of appendiceal cancer, more young people could too: study

Appendiceal cancer, or appendix cancer, is historically rare, affecting only an estimated 1 or 2 people per million annually, according to the National Cancer Institute.

But the disease was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday, after the death of 42-year-old actor Adan Canto.

What Canto's death revealed is the microcosm of a larger issue: a mysterious uptick in both appendiceal and colon cancer diagnoses and deaths among people under 50 across the country.

According to a 2020 study, the overall incidence of malignant appendiceal tumors grew by over 230% in the United States from 2000 to 2016.

Health officials say that the highest rate, and sharpest increase, for these tumors was among young people.

Appendiceal cancer grows on the appendix, a small, finger-shaped organ attached to the large intestine. While doctors are unsure of the appendix's specific function, some experts believe that it stores healthy types of gut bacteria. That being said, doctors have not found any negative health consequences to removing the organ.

Sometimes, the appendix becomes inflamed, also known as appendicitis. When this occurs, the appendix does need to be removed immediately. Untreated appendicitis can lead to an appendix rupture, which can be deadly.

Health officials say that appendiceal cancer is understudied, perhaps because the disease has been considered rare, making it difficult to track and understand the uptick.

According to health officials, because the rate of appendectomies has remained stable since 2020, the increase in diagnoses is not due to a higher rate of discovery of tumors upon appendectomy.

Both appendiceal cancer and colon cancer are often misdiagnosed, health officials say. Additionally, appendiceal cancer often presents with nonspecific symptoms. Many patients in the early stages of the disease complain of acute pain in their lower abdomen, similar to appendicitis.

Others with the disease may experience chronic abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, anemia, infertility, and umbilical hernias.

While some doctors look to other underlying health issues, like diabetes, obesity, fungal infections or overuse of antibiotics, as reasons for the rise in appendiceal and colon cancer in young people, most are largely unsure what is behind the mysterious uptick.

When caught early, health officials say that between 67-97% who get the tumors removed live at least 5 years past the time of their diagnosis.

