Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach road closure timetable

article

The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is coming to town this weekend and residents in the area will need to plan accordingly to avoid getting stuck in traffic caused by road closures.

The race is scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

Road closures for Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

Wednesday, Sept. 22

5:00 AM Closure of the side streets off of Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the Race Course.

7:00 AM Closure of westbound Shoreline Drive, closure of the northbound Queensway Bridge off ramp, closure of the southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive, closure of Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive.

3:00 PM Closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Blvd. Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue will provide access to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

RELATED: Tickets to Long Beach Acura Grand Prix on sale now for September race

Friday, Sept. 24

6:00 AM Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7:00 PM Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

9:30 PM The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Saturday, Sept. 25

6:00 AM Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7:00 PM Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

9:30 PM The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Sunday, Sept. 26

6:00 AM Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7:00 PM Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Monday, Sept. 27

5:00 PM Traffic flow will be restored to both east and westbound Shoreline Drive; northbound Queensway Bridge off-ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive, east and westbound Seaside Way; north and southbound Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle; north and southbound Shoreline Village Drive; and all service roads and internal streets of The Pike facility.

According to race officials, all times are approximate and subject to change.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.